Ryots ‘boycott’ Rythu Dinotsavam

June 03, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Upset over the alleged delay in procurement of paddy at the designated purchase centre in their village, several aggrieved farmers reportedly boycotted the ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ celebrations at Peddalingapur village in Ellanthakunta mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

The agitated farmers staged a demonstration in front of the Rythu Vedika in the village in protest against what they termed as “inordinate delay” in purchase of their harvested paddy by the organisers of the local procurement centre, sources said.

The distraught farmers raised slogans demanding adequate transportation and other requisite arrangements at the centre to ensure immediate purchase of their paddy before the looming pre-monsoon rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to take up a special drive to speed up the process of procuring the leftover paddy to complete the whole procurement exercise within two or three days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.