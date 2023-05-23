ADVERTISEMENT

RWAs demand restoration of RTC bus services on reopened SCB roads

May 23, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence recently ordered reopening of five closed roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits. File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Notwithstanding orders issued by the Ministry of Defence to reopen five closed roads in Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits, there are still several restrictions on traffic flow on those roads. Against this backdrop, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are seeking restoration of RTC bus services on the routes which have been opened.

Before the roads were closed, public transport including RTC buses used to ply between Lakdawala Junction on Rajiv Rahadari and Balaji Nagar/Yapral via Richardson Road but they were stopped by the Local Military Authorities and have not yet been restored, said the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) in a statement on Monday.

The federation pointed to reports circulating on social media in which SCB officials have been quoted as saying that they have not received any pleas from individuals or RWAs for restoring RTC buses on these roads. The NGO on May 2 and 4 had written to the Chief Executive Officer of SCB asking for restoration of many services, including RTC buses, school buses and ambulances.

FNECS secretary C.S. Chandrashekar requested military authorities to ensure that all restrictions on the flow of traffic on these roads are removed, and all vehicles are allowed to use the roads as was the situation prior to road closure. “Specifically, RTC buses, shared autorickshaws, school buses and other modes of public transport must be immediately restored between Lakdawala Junction and Balaji Nagar/Yapral,” he said.

