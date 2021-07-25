Russian varsities in talks with Indian colleges for clinical training

Hyderabad

25 July 2021 20:07 IST

Representatives of leading Russian universities offering medical courses said they have initiated talks with Indian medical colleges and hospitals for clinical training of their students in India, exchange of faculty and students, and joint research work.

Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General of The Russian Federation In South India; Vladimir V. Shkarin, Rector, Volgograd State Medical University, Volgograd and others in an online interaction said that classes will be held in the medical colleges once pandemic-related curbs are lifted. However, offline classes will be held till then. Indian students will be required to be fully vaccinated when they travel to Russia.

The officials of various universities have also announced that India Virtual Educational Fair 2021 will be held on August 1 to create awareness on the quality of engineering and medical programmes offered by the Russian institutions. Aspirants can log in on www.rusedufair.com to directly interact with the authorities on admissions.

