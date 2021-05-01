Ruse to divert attention: Cong.

Telangana Congress has questioned the sincerity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in inquiring into the land grabbing allegations against Eatala Rajender while keeping mum on the allegations on other Ministers and his own family.

At a press conference, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar said the Congress had been raising the issue of land grabbing by TRS leaders but the had CM always ignored them.

Mr Bhatti said similar complaints were lodged against Ministers Puvvada Ajay, Ch. Malla Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy and Srinivas Goud and asked the reasons for sparing them. He said KCR had the habit of diverting people’s mind to other issues when his government had been cornered on its failures.

He said the Congress was not bothered about KCR’s political moves against his partymen but wanted that the lands grabbed from downtrodden sections be given back to them.

Mr. Ponnam Prabhakar asked why the CM did not take action when it was revealed that Minister Gangula Kamalakar was found harassing an anchor. He was accused in land grabbing as well.