Rural innovator’s UV box neutralises 99% viral particles

HYDERABAD

15 September 2020 22:32 IST

An ultraviolet box with filament-less UV-C light with Lux Optimisation technology developed by a rural innovator, Mandaji Narsimha Chary, was tested by CSIR-Centre Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) on SARS-CoV2, and was found to be successfully neutralising 99% viral particles.

“The circuit technology that I developed could optimise the Lux to the maximum and using residual mercury, it was able to kill 99% viral particles when exposed to minimum at 15 seconds and a maximum of 1,200 seconds. This is when the virus sample is placed at 30 centimetres away from the light. I hold a provisional patent of the technology,” said Mr. Chary, who holds a patent for reglowing of ‘dead tubelights’.

CCMB has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mr. Chary to further explore the technology in case of new interventions in the experiment either by the innovator or the institute. Director Rakesh Mishra said, “It is nice to see small entrepreneurs and startups coming up with innovative ideas and products. CCMB is happy to test, validate, and provide technical assistance wherever possible.”

Advertising

Advertising

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) hand-held the innovator in facilitating him through the various institutional validations required for the technology from the time they learned about the technology. While the biological validation was done by CCMB, the technical validation was done by International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials.

“While Mr. Chary’s technology to generate UV light without filament is an outcome of innate passion to answer problems with sustainable solutions, validation and accessibility to the innovator would be the foremost support by the State’s innovation ecosystem,” said IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

TSIC chief innovation officer Ravi Narayan claimed that the organisation can become an efficient nodal point between innovator and the innovation ecosystem at large. “TSIC’s ‘Sustainability and Scalability Office’ believes that institutional validation plays a major role in establishing the credibility of the innovation, and works relentlessly towards enabling innovations through mentoring, market-connect, and access to funding,” he said.

Director General of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Ajit Rangnekar promised to support more innovators like Mr. Chary and hoped his journey will inspire many other innovators from rural backgrounds. TSIC is said to be currently working with the innovator to explore the possible scale-up opportunities, a press release said.