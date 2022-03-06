Running towards the gender equality goal

Hundreds participate in run organised by SHE Teams of Hyderabad City police

Women take part in the ‘Run for Gender Equality’ event organised by SHE Teams of Hyderabad police on Sunday, ahead of International Women’s Day. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Hundreds of women, including working professionals, homemakers and students, participated in the ‘Gender Equality Run’ organised by SHE Teams of Hyderabad City police here on Sunday in the run-up to International Women’s Day on March 8.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy flagged off the 2K and 5K runs. The former took the opportunity to say that “Hyderabad is the safest city in the country”.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender MLA and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand at the run. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said on International Women’s Day, they have decided to appoint one woman inspector as SHO in Law and Order police station across the city. “It’s a day to recognise the importance of women who are contributing greatly to all major sectors while handling the family responsibilities too,” he said.