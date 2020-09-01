Runners Evening held

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 23:10 IST

Thirty-one categories of awards presented on the occasion

Hyderabad Runners, a non-profit organisation, founded in 2007, which aims to promote running as most preferred form of fitness activity, organised its yearly “Runners Evening” where the achievements of runners were celebrated, and where they were given awards for the same.

However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the event was held online this year. The awardees and their families, numbering over 200, joined the meeting from the comfort of their homes.

Thirty-one categories of awards were presented on the occasion – right from – best running group, best runner family, best upcoming runner – male and female - to - best trainer – male and female.

Advertising

Advertising

"We did not want our members to feel their achievements in the running arena would go unnoticed for this year, hence we decided to adapt to the new normal and recognise them this way." said Dr. Muralidhar Nannapaneni, president of Hyderabad Runners.

Teacher’s Day special

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Runners as part of their weekly ‘Beyond the track’ webinar series, is organising a lecture by Siddhartha Menon, educationist, poet, and a famed runner.

He will speak on ‘Once a runner: identity and education’ on September 5 (Saturday) at 7.30 p.m. on the Facebook page of Hyderabad Runners.

Recently, the runners organised a panel discussion by some key players who organise some of the best marathons and ultra runs in India, and are runners themselves.

The panellists deliberated on the impact that the pandemic was having on the events and runners. The panellists of ‘Who moved my run?’ were Kavitha Kanaparthi, founder and head, Globeracers, Kevin Pereira, senior vice-president, Business and Running Development Procam International, and Ramesh Kanjilimadhom, founder, Soles of Cochin.

Prashant Morparia, Race Director of Airtel Hyderabad Marathon, moderated the discussion.

Those interested can login to the Facebook page of Hyderabad Runners to see the recorded version of the webinars.