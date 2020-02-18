Run more local trains, travellers’ body urges Railways Minister

The Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association has appealed to Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to advise SCR authorities for the introduction of MMTS trains during peak hours on the Bolarum-Secunderabad section and extend a few existing Express trains up to Malkajgiri station.

General secretary of the association, Noor said that electrification of Medchal-Secunderabad has been completed fulfilling a long-standing demand, yet no trains were being run. Just about nine services are being run and these are irregular and not at all conducive to passengers including office-goers, students and businessmen.

Several passengers are forced to go to Kacheguda or even Lingampalli to catch the special trains since they originate from there. Introduction of new trains from Nizamabad/Malakjgiri to Kurnool and construction of road under-bridges and subways along the Malkajgiri-Medhcal section are among the association’s demands.

It also called for development of Safilguda station so that Secunderabad station can be de-congested by allowing trains towards Kazipet. The Malkajgiri station has also become popular, and a second platform along with lifts are badly needed here, it said.

A representation to this effect would be presented to Mr. Goyal during the railway function being held at the Secunderabad station on Tuesday, said the general secretary.