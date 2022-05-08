Run for eye cancer awareness

To raise awareness and funds for early diagnosis, treatment of of retinoblastoma, a life and vision-threatening eye cancer in children, the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organised the fourth edition of Whitathon Run here on Sunday. One of the most common symptoms of retinoblastoma is white reflex (white glow) in the eye.

”Through this run, LVPEI aims to raise awareness that if one spots a ‘white reflex’ in a child’s eye, it could be a sign of eye cancer that needs immediate medical intervention. The funds raised through this run helps the institute provide free treatment to children from underprivileged families who have retinoblastoma,” a press release informed.

Dialysis rates down

Meanwhile, city-based Century Hospital has slashed kidney dialysis charges to ₹1400 per session. Usually, one session costs around ₹3,000. Patients can avail themselves of the service by contacting the hospital staff on 040-67833333.