Run at Sanjeevaiah Park tomorrow

Hyderabad

29 January 2021 21:10 IST

Secunderabad Runners are organising a five km and 10 km run at Sanjeevaiah Park here on Sunday.

The run will start at 6 a.m. following all the COVID-19 safety precautions. Those intending to participate in the run can register on the website: https://www.runfit.pro/app/event/13.

The run is being conducted both in virtual and physical formats, which means, runners can run at any place of their choice or can participate in the run at Sanjeevaiah Park. All the participants would get an e-certificate on submission of their run statistics.

