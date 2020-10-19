Rumours of cracks on Hyderabad’s Puranapul bridge keeps GHMC on tenterhooks

Engineers inspect the spot, dismiss the rumours as unfounded.

Rumours circulating about dangerous cracks in a bridge over Musi River near Purana Pul have kept the GHMC officials on tenterhooks for some time on Monday morning.

Several thought the bridge in question was the age-old Nizam era bridge, but officials later clarified that this bridge was constructed 35 years ago.

A video circulated on social media showed some cracks in masonry, claimed that the bridge has become dangerous for traffic and might collapse. The slanting position of the pillars too had given rise to apprehensions.

Following this, the bridge was closed for traffic during morning hours.

Officials including Engineer in Chief (Projects) R. Sreedhar and Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Mohd. Ziauddin reached the spot with their teams to inspect the condition of the bridge.

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ziauddin dismissed the rumours unfounded. As the bridge was old, the steel frame was exposed at one spot and it can be repaired easily, he said. The slant in the pillars was as per the design and is not due to damage.

The bridge was immediately opened for traffic after the inspection. However, as a precautionary measure, heavy tonnage is advised to be disallowed till the repair is done. The Traffic Police have been told to instead clear encroachments on the Muslim Jung bridge and use it for heavy loads.

The bridge will eventually be taken up for periodic maintenance as is usual with such structures.