Rumours of candidate downloading hall ticket without applying for Group-1 false: TSPSC

June 12, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A day after the Group-1 preliminary examination, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said news of a candidate downloading the hall ticket without applying for the examination were false.

It was brought to the notice of the commission that a candidate, Jakkula Suchithra, had downloaded her hall ticket for the preliminary exam on June 11 even though she did not apply for Group-1 recruitment, but for Group-3 and Group-4 recruitments instead.

The TSPSC, in a statement on Monday, said: “It is to inform that Jakkula Suchithra, daughter of Jakkula Sreedhar, has applied for Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No.4/2022) with TSPSC ID:TS1201206420 and also appeared for the prelims exam held previously on 16/10/2022 at AHMV Junior College, beside RTC bus stand, RP Road, Nizamabad (Venue code 12014). She also signed in the nominal roll as per the records available with the Commission.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The hall tickets for the exam were available for download a week before the exam, as informed by TSPSC to all candidates through a note on the website and also through SMS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.