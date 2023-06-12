ADVERTISEMENT

Rumours of candidate downloading hall ticket without applying for Group-1 false: TSPSC

June 12, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the Group-1 preliminary examination, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said news of a candidate downloading the hall ticket without applying for the examination were false.

It was brought to the notice of the commission that a candidate, Jakkula Suchithra, had downloaded her hall ticket for the preliminary exam on June 11 even though she did not apply for Group-1 recruitment, but for Group-3 and Group-4 recruitments instead.

The TSPSC, in a statement on Monday, said: “It is to inform that Jakkula Suchithra, daughter of Jakkula Sreedhar, has applied for Group-I Services recruitment (Notification No.4/2022) with TSPSC ID:TS1201206420 and also appeared for the prelims exam held previously on 16/10/2022 at AHMV Junior College, beside RTC bus stand, RP Road, Nizamabad (Venue code 12014). She also signed in the nominal roll as per the records available with the Commission.”

The hall tickets for the exam were available for download a week before the exam, as informed by TSPSC to all candidates through a note on the website and also through SMS.

