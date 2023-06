June 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated June 16, 2023 04:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid controversies, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said that rumours about his applying for voluntary retirement (VR) were false and he would continue to work for strengthening the healthcare system of the State

In a statement made on Thursday, the DPH said if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted him to contest elections from Kothagudem district, he would do so and until then the rumours being spread about his VR were wrong.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.