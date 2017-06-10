‘Rumours about plastic rice false’

For the past few days, the social media here is abuzz with rumours that rice made of plastic has been in circulation, and that it looks similar to naturally grown rice.

The Nellore district officials discussed the issue with food experts and finally dismissed the rumours as false. “We have enquired into the matter and there is no truth in it. There is no plastic rice.People are advised not to believe such false information,” said Joint Collector A.Md. Intiyaz.