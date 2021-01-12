Rules for special tribunals in land related cases notified

HYDERABAD

12 January 2021 23:23 IST

Cases pending with revenue authorities transferred to tribunals with immediate effect

After initial delays, the State government has finally notified the constitution of the special tribunals for expeditiously disposing of land related cases in districts across the State.

Three months after the passage of, what it claimed revolutionary reforms in the Revenue administration, the government has notified rules for the constitution and functioning of the special tribunals. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the Bills in the monsoon session of the Legislature in September doing away with the old systems of land administration which witnessed protracted litigations.

The government at the time said it had resolved to abolish the three-tier system involving the legal systems comprising revenue courts at different levels to resolve land related issues. The Chief Minister announced that tribunals would be constituted at the district level exclusively to deal with land related issues so that they could be redressed at the earliest in the interests of the land owners.

The government accordingly notified the rules pertaining to the special tribunals on Tuesday in accordance with the provisions of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act 2020 passed during the monsoon session of the Legislature. Special tribunals would be constituted in all the districts consisting two members, the district collector and the additional collector (revenue).

In case of vacancies in the post of additional collector (revenue), the additional collector (local bodies) would be the member of the tribunal and in the event of both posts lying vacant, the District Revenue Officer would be made the member of the tribunal. All cases pending before the revenue authorities within the district under the provisions of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 1971, would be transferred to the special tribunals with immediate effect.

The special tribunals have been mandated with the responsibility of holding sittings in the district headquarters, but should hold the sittings at divisional and mandal headquarters if deemed necessary. The tribunals would be provided with supporting staff and the government made it mandatory to computerise the record of each of the proceedings taken up by the tribunal.

The meta data of each of the case should be captured and numbers generated so that tracking of the disposal of the petitions could be ensured. The tribunals has been mandated to ensure that the cases, which had been transferred to them were disposed of expeditiously. “if possible within a period of one month”.