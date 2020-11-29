‘Rulers in Delhi are shaken by my policies’

Ready to give a new direction to the country, says the TRS chief

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday argued that the rulers at the Centre were literally shaken by the questions he had raised over their hegemony on the States and their ‘failure politics’ for country’s development.

“That is why they want to stop me here targetting the GHMC elections,” he claimed and warned that he was not the one to be cowed down. “Is it wrong to question and come out with alternative poltics?” he asked as he referred to BJP leaders from across the country joining the GHMC election campaign.

KCR said the two national parties had failed in adopting new path to country’s development when was education and health to all and no hunger. New thinking and new path was needed and he was ready to give a direction with innovative thinking.

Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is campaigning in the city, he asked whether Telangana needed to learn from Uttar Pradesh, which was at 28th place in per capita income figures while Telangana was the 5th in the country. Similarly, Maharashtra was in 10th place and its former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Telangana’s development. “Let us teach them a lesson in the GHMC elections,” he said.

Referring to the disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) and profitable enterprises, the Chief Minister questioned why an organisation like Life Insurance Corporation was being sold to private players. Similar efforts were on in Indian Railways, one of the world’s largest networks and the BHEL.

“I am going to unite the nation against these policies and I will be with the those employees,” KCR said even as he argued that the Central government was discriminating against Telangana. “When the city was flooded the Prime Minister did not sanction even a rupee despite my letter seeking assistance while the same was extended to Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.”

Political maturity of the TRS government was unparalleled, he said while recalling how the speeches filled with fire during the statehoold movement were instilling confidence among people that this government could deliver. Hyderabad was a matured city and the TRS government believed in matured democratic practices and not divisive policies.