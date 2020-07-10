Ruckus over COVID deaths at hospital

There is a high demand for oxygen cylinders in the city with the rise in COVID cases.

HYDERABAD

10 July 2020 23:46 IST

Relatives protest, allege medical negligence

Death of four in-patients at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad in the wee hours of Friday led to tension after the relatives of the four — three COVID cases and another COVID negative patient — staged a protest in front of the hospital alleging medical negligence.

Police were deployed at the hospital after ‘rumours’ spread that the four patients died due to delay in oxygen supply. The hospital authorities as well as the district administration, however, clarified that there was no truth in the allegation and the deaths had nothing to do with oxygen supply.

The COVID-19 patients who succumbed were a 75-year-old woman from Zakranpally, a 50-year-old man from Bheemgal and another 58-year-old woman from Edavally. The fourth was a 78-year-old man who was brought dead to the hospital, according to sources.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr. M. Nageshwar Rao said, “There is not an iota of truth on denial of oxygen supply to the COVID patients. Their immediate cause of death was their serious health condition due to the virus and other co-morbidities.” He explained that the first patient was seriously ill but her oxygen saturation level was 67%, the second was suffering from diabetes besides COVID and his oxygen saturation level was 83% and the third patient was suffering from hypertension along with coronavirus but her oxygen saturation level was low.

He further stated that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the hospital were discharging their duties properly keeping their own lives at stake and oxygen, both at isolation and ICUs, was proper with back-up facility of bulk cylinders in addition to the central supply.

Meanwhile, District Collector C. Narayana Reddy said, “There is no shortage of oxygen supply in the general hospital and 17 patients were on oxygen support on Thursday night. However, bringing some oxygen cylinders inside the ICU ward as back-up provision had led to confusion after an in-patient and an attendant spread misinformation about the oxygen cylinders”.

He stated that there was no negligence on the part of the hospital authorities for the deaths and they have been providing medical care as per the ICMR guidelines. He appealed to people not to spread such rumours in the future.