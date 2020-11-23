Ruckus at BJP party office over ticket denial

Official candidate’s husband attacked, furniture ransacked

BJP activists went on a rampage at the party office at Nampally on Sunday at the denial of ticket to their leader from Gunfoundry division.

They landed body blows and tore the shirt of Omprakash, husband of official candidate Surekha, when the couple arrived to collect their B-form. They also broke the glass panes of windows and ransacked furniture, eye witnesses said.

The attackers were supporters of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, who recommended the candidature of Anitha but the ticket went to Dr. Surekha. Anitha’s husband, Shailender Yadav (Ramu), stormed the party office with his supporters to question the injustice to them.

Spotting Omprakash and Surekha, the mob attacked the former and tried to snatch the B-form from his hands but he had already despatched the paper to the returning officer with his supporters by then.

The mob raised slogans against Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and national president for BJP’s OBC Morcha Dr. K. Laxman. Mr. Yadav accused Mr. Reddy and Mr. Laxman of acting by vengeance against his supporters. “How can they give the ticket to Surekha, a Telugu Desam Party supporter, who recently joined the BJP, by ignoring their old cadre?” he asked.

Meanwhile at Mailardevpally, unidentified persons damaged the windscreen of a car belonging to BJP activist Saidam Venkatarammana.

Police said that the incident took place on Saturday night. “It was done by some individuals, and has nothing to do with political rivalry, Mailardevpally Inspector K. Narsimha said.