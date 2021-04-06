RUB opened at Hitech City

The stretch will solve traffic issues en route the MMTS station

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has said the government is taking up modernisation of drainage and sewerage systems on the city peripheries with an expenditure of ₹3,500 crore.

Speaking after launching the VDCC (Vacuum De-watered Cement Concrete) road works at Kaithalapur, Mr. Rama Rao interacted with the local people, and reminded them how during the last term the government had addressed the drinking water issues in the city fringes by spending ₹3,000 crore.

He said, this term, the government is keen on taking up the sewerage related works.

He assured measures to prevent inundation of colonies and slums during rains, and modernisation of garbage transfer station in Kaithalapur.

He also promised repairs to poor people’s housing in the area, and asked the residents to adhere to masking in view of the COVID-19 prevalence.

The VDCC road is being undertaken between Ambedkar Nagar at Moosapet Circle up to the GHMC dumping yard in Kaithalapur.

Prior to that, the Minister inaugurated the Road Under Bridge built near Hitech City Railway Station with an expenditure of ₹66.6 crore. Construction of the RUB with 410 meters length and 20.6 meters width will solve the traffic issues en route the MMTS station, he said.

The Minister also inaugurated a multi-purpose function hall in KPHB Phase-IV constructed with a cost of ₹3.5 crore, and another community hall.

Minister Ch.Malla Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, legislator Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLC Naveen Rao, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar participated in the events along with the Minister.