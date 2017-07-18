RTI replies from AP govt, Governor’s office misleading: activists

Right to Information (RTI) replies from Andhra Pradesh Government and Governor’s office have not just surprised the applicant but also even activists. An applicant had filed an RTI query with the AP government seeking to know the details regarding the official communication between the existing AP Information Commission and the State government. Additionally, K. Sisir Kumar, who runs an IT company in Vijayawada, also sought to know the decisions taken by the AP government regarding the appointments of State information commissioners since the commission is yet to be bifurcated.

“I’ am directed to invite your attention to the reference cited and inform you that the existing commission was dismissed by the Supreme Court recently. At present, there is no commission for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” was the reply, dated July 6, from the Special Chief Secretary’s office of AP.

The Supreme Court struck down the appointments of four state information commissioners, Varre Venkateswarlu, Thantia Kumari, Intiaz Ahmad and Vijaya Nirmala in July this year.

“It looks like the higher officials of the AP government do not have any knowledge about the functioning of the commission. The court had declared that the appointments of the commissioners were invalid and not of the commission,” said the applicant, Mr. Kumar. “The reply shows the seriousness of the AP government towards the RTI Act.” Presently, the State information commission does not have a single information commissioner as the last remaining commissioner out of the eight appointed in 2013, Vijaya Babu retired in May this year.

Mr. Kumar also sought information from the AP and Telangana Governor’s office on the contents of communication between them and the governments of two Telugu-speaking states.

Referring to the recent Supreme Court judgment related to the information commissioners appointments, the governor’s office stated in the reply that it has requested AP and Telangana governments to “have a full fledged commission to discharge its functions enunciated under the RTI Act, 2005.” The Governor’s office also said the chief secretaries of AP and Telangana have been asked to follow the directions of the Supreme Court. “It is a misleading and incorrect reply,” said CJ Karira, well-known RTI activist from Hyderabad. “Firstly, the court did not give any order so what orders should chief secretaries follow? The Governor’s office seems to have been in a hurry to reply within the stipulated time without understanding the query. Also, how will new information commissioner be appointed without its bifurcation? Who will be part of the committee as under the RTI Act, every State should have a separate commission.”