RTI petitions of MP not related to land issues

HYDERABAD

18 August 2020 22:12 IST

Pleas pertain to educational institutions

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into the seizure of ₹ 1.10 crore from Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju and the subsequent recovery of certain RTI related documents appear to be two different issues.

The RTI petitions filed by a sitting MP of a constituency on the city outskirts and the same being recovered from a real estate broker K. Anji Reddy appear to be purely coincidental.

These RTI petitions filed by the MP and his followers are no way connected to the ongoing investigations of Nagaraju even as the MP and his followers maintain that filing them to expose any misdeeds was their right.

Advertising

Advertising

Interestingly, all the RTI petitions, the ACB sleuths seized from Mr. Reddy pertain to a leading chain of educational institutions. What is intriguing is the institutions are owned by a senior politician. The petitions in fact were filed by an MLA, who went on to become an MP.

The spate of RTI petitions against the educational institutions sought information on the land owners, violations, if any, by the technical education institutions, any default in paying taxes, fee reimbursement to the students studying in these institutions and payment of land conversion and development charges. All these petitions were filed between 2014 and 2019.

The ACB sleuths who seized what it claims are ‘crucial’ documents include letters written by the said MP when he was an MLA to the Commissioner of Technical Education, RDO, Ranga Reddy East and other officials citing violations in building constructions.

The MP, however, maintains that the government has so far not inquired into the alleged illegal constructions of the senior politician and claims the documents pertaining to the permissions given to the alleged illegal constructions are now missing.