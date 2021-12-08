RTC’s ‘birthday gift’ to two babies born on buses

HYDERABAD

08 December 2021 19:40 IST

Transport juggernaut MD announces free lifetime travel pass for the two

Two babies born aboard Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses will be given free lifetime travel passes, managing director V.C. Sajjanar has said.

Describing the newborns as ‘born frequent travellers’ of the TSRTC, Mr. Sajjanar said, “Two baby girls, born on moving RTC buses recently, get free lifetime passes from the corporation as their ‘birthday’ gifts.”

According to Mr. Sajjanar, the first baby, a girl, was born on November 30 near Peddakothapally village. The bus, Mr Sajjanar said, belonged to the Nagarkurnool depot. The second baby was born on December 7 around Siddipet in a bus from the Asifabad Depot.

Advertising

Advertising

“The two women unexpectedly went into labour while travelling to their respective destinations and the TSRTC crew members and fellow passengers helped them deliver their babies,” Mr. Sajjanar tweeted.

RTC officials then coordinated with staff of the department of Health and rushed the mother and child in ambulances to nearby government hospitals.