RTC workers protest salary delay

Union leader faults purchase of cars

Several Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers protested at various depots and bus stations across the State on Wednesday against salaries not being paid on time.

Workers said that for the past couple of years, salaries are not being paid on time, and that this month, they had to wait for fortnight from the day salaries are due to be credited. Protests were seen at the HCU Depot, Hyderabad – 1 depot and Kalwakurthy, among others.

TRS govt. faulted

K Hanumanth Mudiraj from the Telangana Jatiya Mazdoor Union (TJMU), one of the unions which is protesting, the other being Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU), claimed that ever since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power, there has been an inordinate delay in paying workers their due.

“Previously, salaries were paid on the 1st of every month. In case 1st was a holiday, salaries would be paid a day before. It is already June 16 today. Meanwhile, some workers got salaries today, while many others have not, and I do not know when they will be paid.” Mr Mudiraj said.

‘No new buses’

He objected to the 32 KIA Carnival cars being procured for the use of civil servants, and said that the transport juggernaut has not bought new buses for many years. “In fact, fleet size has decreased. Further, our pay revision was due in 2017. That has not happened. Now, another pay revision due date, in April, has also gone by,” he said.