RTC workers, intelligence sleuths crowd court hall

It was a day of retorts, interesting anecdotes and reiteration of the Constitution’s basic principles in Telangana High Court on Friday.

There was pin drop silence in the packed First Court hall with RTC workers and intelligence police officials being majority among the audience. While the first group was eager to learn what the division bench of the HC led by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan would say on the ongoing RTC strike, the second one wanted to convey the same faster to the powers that be.

Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao said during the course of arguments that financial problems came in the way of government conceding demands of the striking workers. “Can we apply the same yardstick in other matters involving the State,” the bench sought to know. Observing that the State’s stand on the strike was not justified, the bench said that power of people should not be underestimated. Referring to a powerful leader of Philippines, the CJ said that leader came down when everyone questioned him. When the AAG replied the present in-charge MD was handling issues relating to employees, the CJ sought to know how did the matter snowball into such big issue in that case.

Describing the State as father figure, the CJ said that parents give chocolates to their children despite knowing that it would end up in tooth cavity for the kids. That was a way to deal with children making demands, he said. Noting that the State should have taken initiative to hold talks with the striking workers, the CJ explained that a child cries to grab attention of his parents when he wants to make a demand. By attending to the child’s demand, the parents can control the child, the bench said it was one of the psychological principles.

The AAG said that children cannot become Frankenstein Monsters, apparently referring to the agitating workers. “Bureaucrats sitting in AC office think everything is fine. We sitting in this AC court hall think everything is Hunky Dory. But what about workers standing behind,” CJ Chauhan said. Referring to extension of holidays to educational institutions, the bench said the government was attempting to bury the problems under the carpet. Expressing unhappiness over the government not appointing the full-fledged chairman and managing director to the RTC, the bench observed that filling up that post would not cost anything to the government.