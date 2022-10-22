Hyderabad

RTC union criticises transport body’s release of DA cycles

The RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union criticised the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)’s announcement about releasing dearness allowance (DA) cycles and festival advances, and described the move as an eyewash ahead of the Munugude bypolls.

E. Ashwathama Reddy, V. Thirupathi and A.R. Reddy of the mazdoor union said that DA payments do not require approval of the Election Commission, therefore arrears must be paid in full. They also said that unions must be revived and given importance as the work for the welfare of workers.

Union office-bearers said that compassionate appointments are on a contract basis, and demanded that the nature of employment be changed to permanent. They also said that the TSRTC must announce 2017 pay scale for workers.


