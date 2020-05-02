RTC to send back MP students

As many as 21 students hailing from Madhya Pradesh are likely to be back in their home-town of Dewas in a bus of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

According to TSRTC officials, an interstate-bus will soon be used to transport these students who currently study in the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Gachibowli.

“The students have been staying at the school since the lockdown was imposed. After a requisition was made, we have arranged a bus to transort them and they will be sent back to Madhya Pradesh. The transport corporation will ensure that all social distancing measures are followed properly,” a senior Telangana State Road Transport Corporation official said.

Unexpected turn

However, while the students were to leave on Saturday, in an unexpected development, a decision has to be made in connection with whether an air-conditioned (AC) bus or a non-air-conditioned (non-AC) bus should be pressed into service to transport the students.

“We have to take a decision whether an air-conditioned bus should be given or if a non-air-conditioned bus should be given. It is likely that a fresh requisition will be made. I think it will take two to three days for the bus to leave,” the source said.

Migrants ferried

On Friday, 56 Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses carried 1,225 migrant workers to the Lingampally station after which they left for their home-state of Jharkhand.

Sources said that while the State government stood steadfast with migrant workers and students from other states, special buses being arranged for transporting them is likely to remain a quiet affair.

The State government, the source explained, wanted to avoid panic or a rush-like situation.

“The Sate government is serious about observing the lockdown and taking all measures to stop spread of the dreaded coronavirus. This is why it wants to avoid any rush from migrants,” an official in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation said.