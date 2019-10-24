RTC strike cripples life in Khammam

As bus services continue to remain paralysed in Allapalli, Gundala and various other Agency mandals, due to the ongoing strike by TSRTC staff, commuting woes of people inhabiting the tribal heartland of the State have further exacerbated.

19th day

The RTC as well as hired buses of the corporation stayed off the road in both Gundala and Allapalli mandals for the 19th day of the indefinite strike by RTC staff on Wednesday.

Adivasis living in multitude of villages in the two Agency mandals, mainly farmers and students, who depend on RTC buses for their daily travel to Kothagudem and Yellandu towns, were hit hard by the strike.

Overcrowded autos

In the absence of public transport services, people of the Agency areas were now forced to travel in overcrowded autos and other private vehicles by shelling out extra bucks, sources said.

Not even a single bus plied in Gundala and Allapalli mandals ever since the RTC strike started on October 5, said Eesam Chandraiah, former sarpanch of Ananthogu village in Gundala mandal.

All the eight scheduled daily bus trips between Gundala and Yellandu remained cancelled till date. People were left with no option but to board the overcrowded private vehicles mainly autos to reach their destinations by paying hefty fares, he lamented.

Making matters worse, some greedy drivers of private vehicles were charging anywhere between ₹100 to ₹120 per passenger to travel between Gundala and Yellandu covering a distance of 60 km. This is almost two to three times more than RTC bus fares of ₹38 for the same distance, he rued.

Patients suffer

At a time when several tribal habitations in Allapalli mandal are grappling with vector-borne diseases, patients suffering from fevers were finding it tough to go to hospitals in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem and the coal town of Yellandu due to lack of public transport services, lamented Ashok of Allapalli.

A 16-year-old girl died of suspected dengue at Raipadu and two villagers of Bodaikunta succumbed to viral fevers in the last fortnight, said another resident of Allapalli.

People at the helm should realise the gravity of the situation in Agency areas and meet the demands of the striking RTC employees amicably to resume bus services without further delay, he stressed.