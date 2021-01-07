TSRTC Sankranti seat vacancies

staff reporter

07 January 2021 23:09 IST

staff reporter hyYDERABAD

Ahead of Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,380 buses within Telangana and 1,600 buses towards Andhra Pradesh.

The TSRTC has released a list of vacant seats on scheduled buses as well as special buses on different sectors. Details of 1.5 times fare on special services have also been mentioned.

Advertising

Advertising