Hyderabadstaff reporter 07 January 2021 23:09 IST
TSRTC Sankranti seat vacancies
Updated: 07 January 2021 23:10 IST
staff reporter hyYDERABAD
Ahead of Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,380 buses within Telangana and 1,600 buses towards Andhra Pradesh.
The TSRTC has released a list of vacant seats on scheduled buses as well as special buses on different sectors. Details of 1.5 times fare on special services have also been mentioned.
