TSRTC Sankranti seat vacancies

07 January 2021
Updated: 07 January 2021

HYDERABAD

Ahead of Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,380 buses within Telangana and 1,600 buses towards Andhra Pradesh.

The TSRTC has released a list of vacant seats on scheduled buses as well as special buses on different sectors. Details of 1.5 times fare on special services have also been mentioned.

