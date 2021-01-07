Hyderabad

TSRTC Sankranti seat vacancies

Ahead of Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 3,380 buses within Telangana and 1,600 buses towards Andhra Pradesh.

The TSRTC has released a list of vacant seats on scheduled buses as well as special buses on different sectors. Details of 1.5 times fare on special services have also been mentioned.

