RTC restores 359 services

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) restored as many as 359 services, translating into 1,347 trips.

The move came after the transport juggernaut received scores of representations from students and other bus users who either sought restoration of bus services or requested new services.

According to official data, the TSRTC had received as many as 370 representations - with the largest from Naglonda Region followed by Greater Hyderabad Zone - out of which an official said that 364 were ‘resolved’. Under the general category, 267 bus services, translating into 1,137 trips, were restored. Further, on the requests of students, 92 services, meaning 210 trips, were restored.

The transport juggernaut began a total of 151 new services, and 587 trips across regions. Out of these figures, 43 services were for students. In all, a total of 510 services and 1,934 trips were either newly started or restored.

In recent past, the TSRTC, especially its Managing Director V C Sajjanar, who is active on Twitter, has been flooded on social media with requests by passengers to restore bus services. The most notable request came to light earlier this month after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana’s intervention. P Vaishnavi, a student of class VIII of a State government school, from Chidedu had written to the CJI, seeking his intervention to restore bus services so that she and her sibling could go to school.

In recent past, students of engineering colleges in Aushapur had staged a sit-in, demanding more buses.