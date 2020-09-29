RTC ran thousands of trips

COVID-19 warriors and migrants among the transported

At a time when the city was under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus and movement was restricted, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation operated buses running to thousands of trips, facilitating the movement of frontline warriors, including Secretariat employees, health workers and sanitation staff.

According to data obtained by means of the Right to Information Act by transport researcher Gurugubelli Sai Ratna Chaitanya, the transport juggernaut operated their buses on as many as 91 routes during the lockdown.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses made as many as 7,173 trips on 37 routes to take hospital staff to their destinations. In the same period, as many as 6,062 trips were made on 30 routes to transport sanitation staff to enable them to discharge their duties. An additional 2,503 trips on 24 routes were made to move Secretariat workers.

All routes were in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ’s Greater Hyderabad Zone.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation did not leave behind migrant workers. Data shows that as many as 3,278 trips were made to move them to railway stations so that they could board Shramik Special Trains.

Response to RTI

Information obtained by means of a separate RTI shows the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ’s performance on several metrics for the yesrs 2018-19 and 2019-20.

For instance, the number of schedules, meaning number of services per day, operated in 2019-2020 was lower than the previous year.

In 2018-19 the number of schedules was 3,558 and in 2019-2020 the number stood at 2,761.

Similarly, the actual earnings in 2018-19 was higher than in 2019-20. Data shows that in 2018-2019 the earnings were ₹1,159.15 crore, and in the subsequent year decreased to ₹1,013.31 crore.

The occupancy ratio dipped marginally from 70.21 in 2018-19 to 69.24 in the subsequent year.

The kilometres operated in 2019-2020 as compared to the previous year too dipped.

Interestingly, the earnings per kilometre increased from ₹33.88 in 2018-19 to ₹36.12 in 2019-20.

“The decrease in number of schedules is likely on account of the strike called by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ’s trade unions which lasted 55 days. There was a loss of revenue in this period. The increase in EPK could be on account of the fare hike which came into effect.

The point is that for many years few buses were procured, then there has been an increase in cost, and there has also been a reduction in operations.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation lost revenue owing to the pandemic. All this has compounded the problem,” an analyst aware of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation ’s operations said.