RTC impasse: Uttam welcomes govt.’s decision

The Telangana Congress welcomed the government’s decision of allowing the RTC employees to join duty from Friday morning and termed it a victory for the employees, the people of Telangana and the political and social groups that backed the striking employees.

Speaking to The Hindu, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party would continue to support the employees in their future endeavours, but wanted the government not to have any conditions for employees joining the duty in future or victimise them for the ‘historic’ strike.

He reminded that the RTC was a great institution built by the Congress in its 50-year rule in Andhra Pradesh and it always believed that it should not be run for profit. In fact, because of the support from the then Congress governments, the RTC has continuously won awards at the national level and earned a name for itself at the international level.

He congratulated the employees for their resilience in the most trying circumstances when the government tried to attack their morale using power to pin them down.

Letter to PM

Earlier, Congress MPs, including Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, A. Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri), Komatireddy Venkatareddy (Bhongir) and M.A. Khan (Rajya Sabha), wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the RTC issue. The letter, handed over to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said Mr. Modi should intervene to save the lives of 49,000 employees, who were being threatened by the State government.

The MPs said the Government of India was a 33% shareholder in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and the intervention of the Prime Minister was necessary to save it.

“The RTC in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh was the largest and best public transport corporation in the country and was also mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records. The properties of the Telangana RTC are all located in prime areas in all the cities of Telangana State and are worth several tens of thousands of crores,” the MPs said.

They also alleged that the State government was trying to close down the RTC and hand over the routes to private operators, which would make public transport to remote rural areas significantly costlier.

The RTC’s losses were primarily due to the high taxes levied by the State government on diesel and petroleum products apart from the non-payment of subsidies given to various sections by the government.