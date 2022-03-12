RTC fleet in Hyderabad down by 20% since 2014

Fleet strength downsized by 8% across the State, informs Transport Minister during Question Hour in Assembly

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)’s fleet strength across the State has been downsized by close to 8% over the past eight years, while for the city, it is 20%.

Due to its inability to procure new vehicles, the corporation is relying on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to provide double-deckers as directed by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, who wished to have the vintage models back on the city roads. A total of 10 double-deckers are being sponsored by the HMDA.

The fact was shared by Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar who explained it off as the corporation’s inability to spend on new fleet in the financial position it has found itself due to diesel price hike and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to a query by MIM member Mohd. Moazam Khan and his request for mini buses in the Old City during the question hour of the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Mr.Ajay Kumar said the fleet strength stands at 9,057 now, as against 9,800 in 2014. At 689, more than 90% of the bus services have been shelved in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region alone, as the operations here were “heavy loss-making and un-remunerative”. However, in Old City, only 98 services have been discarded.

As the corporation is passing through a critical phase financially, plan for augmentation of the buses is put on hold temporarily, the answer provided sought to explain.

Mr.Moazam Khan also raised issues such as non-application of pay scales and freezing of dearness allowance to employees for the past three to five years. The government cannot escape its responsibility and cannot treat the departments based on the revenue they earn, Mr.Khan said, pointing out that the Excise department earned the highest revenue.

Responding to this, Mr.Ajay Kumar said the TRS government has infused more funding into the TSRTC than all the previous governments, and gave 44% fitment as soon as it had come to power. However, the subsequent PRCs have not been implemented owing to the dire financial condition of the corporation.

About mini buses, Mr.Ajay Kumar said they are not needed now, as the road infrastructure is much better now in Old City.