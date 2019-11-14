RTC conductor dies at Jogipet

A conductor working with RTC Narayanakhed depot, Palugu Nageswar, died of illness in the early hours of Thursday at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

He is survived by wife Sujatha and sons Sai and VinitHe was ill in the last week of October and was taken to the RTC hospital at Tarnaka for treatment. His colleagues alleged that he was refused treatment as doctors said that the healthcare services would not be extended to the employees on strike. His relatives and RTC employees alleged that he was mentally disturbed for the last one month over government’s delay in offering a solution to the RTC impasse. “Nageswar was visibly disturbed as he spoke of unrelated things. He blabbered about bus routes and bus tickets that had no connection to one another,” said an RTC employee, who visited Jogipet to pay last respects to his fellow employee. According to sources, Nageswar was taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment three days ago where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. His body was brought to Jogipet, his in-laws’ house, but the RTC employees wanted to shift it to Narayanakhed where he worked. However, the police refused to let them move the body stating that it would create law and order problems. Heavy police force was mobilised at Jogipet and they were stationed on the roads leading to the residence of Nageswar. Employees from Narayanakhed visited Jogipet and paid tributes to Nageswar. They raised slogans against the Chief Minister and said that their demands should be addressed immediately.

MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran extended financial aid of ₹50,000 to the family and promised to extend an assistance of ₹5 lakh from the government and a job to a family member. Sangareddy DSP P. Sridhar Reddy supervised the security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.