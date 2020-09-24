RTC buses to hit city roads today

Only 25% of the fleet to operate

Six months after lockdown was imposed and restrictions continued to combat the COVID -19 pandemic, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) buses will hit the roads in Hyderabad from Friday.

The move comes a day after the transport juggernaut resumed its suburban services outside the city.

According to a statement issued to the media, while city bus services will resume, they will be limited given the fact that the Telangana government has approved only 25% of its fleet of around 3,200 city buses to ply the roads. Operations will resume in a phased manner.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chaired a high-level meeting with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Deliberations included the number of buses which would be pressed into service, and on which routes. Apart from city buses, inter-State buses – to Maharashtra and Karnataka – will also resume operations.

The CM has instructed that all COVID – 19 precautionary measures and rules be strictly followed.

Once the announcement came later in the evening, executive directors, divisional managers, depot managers and other TSRTC officials and workers across city depots began to put plans into action. They took stock of the buses parked in various depots and decided which ones to be pressed into service.

A day earlier, the corporation resumed its mofussil services, to areas such as Pochampally, Kanakamamidi near Moinabad, Choutuppal, Kothur, Rajendranagar, Shankarpally, and Jahangir Peer Dargah on Shadnagar Road, among other places.

According to officials, as a part of the mofussil bus services, which is calculated as city limits plus 16 km, around 230 buses were pressed into service. “There are no bus passes such as student pass or any other kind of pass for mofussil services. While the occupancy on the first day was low, we are sure that this will increase as the days pass,” a TSRTC employee said.