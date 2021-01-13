RTA not cooperating: Cyberabad traffic police

The Cyberabad traffic police have alleged the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of not cooperating with them in suspension or cancellation of driving licences of tippler drivers.
Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar S.M. said that last year, they caught over 9,000 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and around 3,000 were disposed of in the court.
“When we wrote to the RTA officials to cancel or suspend the driving licences of those people, they neither responded nor took action against those drivers,” he said.
He said that if any person is caught drunk driving for the first time, a penalty of ₹10,000 would be imposed on violators or an imprisonment of six months. And for the second or subsequent offence, a penalty of ₹15,000 and or an imprisonment of up to two years.
Their driving licences will be seized and forwarded to the RTA for suspension as per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, but the concerned officials were not responding.
Refuting the allegations, Joint Transport Commissioner C. Ramesh said that as and when they get communication from the police to suspend or cancel the licences, they do it accordingly.
“We are regularly revoking driving licences. The number is very high, we need some time,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath