RT-PCR negative test must for passengers to Karnataka from Kerala, Maharashtra

HYDERABAD

16 August 2021 18:54 IST

Karnataka has made it mandatory that all passengers coming from Kerala and Maharashtra must possess negative RT-PCR report which is not older than 72 hours at the time of arrival of their concerned destination in view of the rising COVID cases irrespective of the vaccination status, informed SCR in a press release on Sunday.

If passengers are found without proper RT-PCR negative report, they are liable to the actions taken by the authorities concerned like sending to quarantine, COVID testing and other such measures. Constitutional functionaries and their spouses, healthcare professionals, children below 2 years and any other such persons mentioned by the concerned government are exempt from this.

Passengers are also advised to visit Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website http://contents.irctc.co.in/en/stateWiseAdvisory.html before commencing their journey about the protocol to be followed at any of the destination State.

Advertising

Advertising

Passengers travelling in long distance trains are requested to check the advisory and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for their safety and safety of others, the release added.