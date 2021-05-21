Hyderabad

RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for rail travel

The SCR said Maharashtra govt. has made it mandatory that all passengers coming from outside the State and detraining in stations falling in the State must carry RT-PCR negative certificate which will has to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of entry and which will be valid for 7 days.

Passengers were also advised to visit Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website http://contents.irctc.co.in/en/stateWiseAdvisory.html before commencing journey about the protocol to be followed at any of the destination in the State, a press release said.

