RSS chief all praise for Hyderabadis

Ascertaining India is all-powerful, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the stronger we grow, the greater would be the responsibilities to protect all the subjects in India.

“We have to be powerful, not to attack others, but for our own self-preservation and protection,” he said. While addressing a large gathering of devotees at Moazzam Jahi Market here, Mr. Bhagwat was all praise for the spirit of accommodation among Hyderabadis and said nowhere in the country such a fervour could be witnessed during Ganesh immersion. Further alluding to mythology, he said everyone should pay obeisance to ‘Bharat Mata’ after the universal mother ‘Jagan Mata’ (Goddess Parvati).

The Ganesh festival is a religious ritual that integrates people of different sections and showcases to the world the strength of a society. “And everyone has to be involved in upholding the avowed goal of universal well-being and prosperity,” the RSS chief said.

For the first time, Mr. Bhagwat was invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi to address the centralised Ganesh immersion procession, which is being organised since 1980. Additional security arrangements were made by Hyderabad city police given Mr. Bhagwat’s participation in the procession.

The RSS chief, who gets Z plus security cover, said, “You have gathered here to listen to our thoughts and it is a good thing, but Josh me hosh khona nahi chahiye”.

Accompanied by Swami Pragyanand Maharaj and members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Mr. Bhagwat reached the MJ Market at around 3.30 p.m. and addressed the devotees for over 15 minutes starting from 4 p.m. Earlier, he visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple, located adjacent the historic Charminar, and offered prayers.