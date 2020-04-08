RSS activists distribute survival kits to the poor

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists have distributed kits of essential commodities to people whose livelihood have been affected due to the lockdown being implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Telangana in-charge of the organisation Kancham Ramesh said that they have been distributing groceries to poor families right from day one of the restrictions.

“We have been working with various organisations, including those inspired by organisations like Seva Bharati, to feed poor people by distributing essential commodities given as ‘survival kits’ at their doorstep.

He stated that about 2,700 Swayamsevaks had so far distributed the grocery kits to about 25,000 families in need at 369 locations in Telangana. The RSS workers have also been creating awareness about precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, they have been volunteering to ensure that social distancing is followed at ration shops and other places where people gather to buy essentials, besides volunteering to help the police and sanitary workers.