Rs 200 crore for OU centenary fete

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the conduct of centenary celebrations of Osmania University from April 26 to 28.

The money will be used for repairs, modernisation and new constructions on university campus and constituent colleges, a meeting chaired by Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari with university and education officials was informed.

The celebrations would be held on the campus as well as constituent colleges comprising Nizam College, Women’s College at Kothi, Saifabad Science College and Secunderabad Arts and Science College. It would also be held at Warangal Arts and Science College.

President Pranab Mukherjee would inaugurate the celebrations on the first day and Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao would attend the meeting of the alumni from rest of the country and overseas. Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar would be present for the conference of Vice-Chancellors of universities across the country on the last day.

Hundred past students of Osmania University who are in high positions would be honoured during the celebrations. Cultural programmes reflecting life in Telangana would be presented on all three days. The descendants of Nizam would be invited.