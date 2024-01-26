ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberabad police refund Rs 1.49 cr to victims of cybercrimes

January 26, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police has processed 39 cases for the put-on-hold amount in cases of financial fraud since January 1, 2024. A refund of Rs 1,49,41,670 will be credited to the victims’ accounts, the deputy commissioner of police - cyber crimes, Cyberabad Commisionerate K Narsimha said in a press statement.

ALSO READ
Cybercrime impact on Cyberabad; Public lost Rs 232 Crores in 2023, triple of the 2022 figure

This comes after the launch of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in India along with the national helpline number 1930 - for reporting online financial frauds.

 “In cyber crime cases, the major challenge is the recovery of the amount lost by the victims. However, with this initiative, there is ample chance of getting back the lost amount provided the victim reports the same immediately on this number and portal,” Mr Narsimha said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Spike in cyber crime cases increased overall crime rate by 9% in Telangana in 2023: DGP

To initiate the refund process, the victim or complainant has to file a petition under section 457 under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the jurisdictional court which after taking the investigating officer’s opinion and following due procedure passes orders for a refund of the amount put on hold. The bank will further transfer the amount in the victim’s account in due course.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US