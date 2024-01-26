Cyberabad police refund Rs 1.49 cr to victims of cybercrimes

January 26, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police has processed 39 cases for the put-on-hold amount in cases of financial fraud since January 1, 2024. A refund of Rs 1,49,41,670 will be credited to the victims’ accounts, the deputy commissioner of police - cyber crimes, Cyberabad Commisionerate K Narsimha said in a press statement.

This comes after the launch of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in India along with the national helpline number 1930 - for reporting online financial frauds.

“In cyber crime cases, the major challenge is the recovery of the amount lost by the victims. However, with this initiative, there is ample chance of getting back the lost amount provided the victim reports the same immediately on this number and portal,” Mr Narsimha said.

To initiate the refund process, the victim or complainant has to file a petition under section 457 under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the jurisdictional court which after taking the investigating officer’s opinion and following due procedure passes orders for a refund of the amount put on hold. The bank will further transfer the amount in the victim’s account in due course.

