GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyberabad police refund Rs 1.49 cr to victims of cybercrimes

January 26, 2024 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police has processed 39 cases for the put-on-hold amount in cases of financial fraud since January 1, 2024. A refund of Rs 1,49,41,670 will be credited to the victims’ accounts, the deputy commissioner of police - cyber crimes, Cyberabad Commisionerate K Narsimha said in a press statement.

ALSO READ
Cybercrime impact on Cyberabad; Public lost Rs 232 Crores in 2023, triple of the 2022 figure

This comes after the launch of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in India along with the national helpline number 1930 - for reporting online financial frauds.

 “In cyber crime cases, the major challenge is the recovery of the amount lost by the victims. However, with this initiative, there is ample chance of getting back the lost amount provided the victim reports the same immediately on this number and portal,” Mr Narsimha said.

ALSO READ
Spike in cyber crime cases increased overall crime rate by 9% in Telangana in 2023: DGP

To initiate the refund process, the victim or complainant has to file a petition under section 457 under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the jurisdictional court which after taking the investigating officer’s opinion and following due procedure passes orders for a refund of the amount put on hold. The bank will further transfer the amount in the victim’s account in due course.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.