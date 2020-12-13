RRB-Secunderabad set to hold CBTs for 6,138 candidates

In first phase from Dec. 15-18, exams will be held at 18 centres across TS, AP

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)-Secunderabad has made all arrangements to conduct computer-based tests (CBTs) for 6,138 candidates who have applied for various posts notified. In the first phase of schedule from December 15-18, exams will be held for 95 posts of ministerial and isolated categories in 18 centres spread over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Candidates can download their call letter from the official website of RRB. In second phase, the CBT for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), 11,38,619 applications have been received by RRB, against 3,234 vacancies notified. CBT exams for these NTPC categories are scheduled from December 28 onwards and may extend up to March-end planned in 133 centres located in the Telugu States.

Relevant protocols and guidelines will be strictly complied with for the safety of candidates and other personnel involved in the conduct of CBT during COVID-19 scenario. The third phase of CBT for Level-1 posts will be held tentatively April onwards till June-end, 2021, informed an official spokesperson on Saturday.

Indian Railways, through its 21 RRBs, is organising the mega recruitment drive for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies in which more than 2.44 crore candidates will be appearing in different cities across the country. Social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitisers and curtailing shifts for conducting exams to only two shifts per day are being taken up.

Efforts are being made to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their exam centres by undertaking overnight journeys. Same goes for female and PWD candidates. Special exam trains will be run to cater to travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible.

The chief secretaries of States concerned have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting CBTs in secure and safe manner, ensuring social distancing. Candidates will be checked for temperature at entry using thermo guns and those with high temperature will not be allowed into the exam venue.

Intimation in this regard will also be sent to their registered e-mail and mobile number regarding rescheduling of such candidates. Exact date of re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently. Candidates have to produce COVID-19 self declaration in prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same, he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue. After each shift, the exam centre will be sanitised before starting another shift, a press release said.