RR Foundation holds free health camp held in Budvel

A free medical camp under the programme ‘Our Village, Our Health’ was organised at Zilla Parishad High School, Budvel, Rajendranagar division, on Sunday by RR Foundation in coordination with Yashoda Hospitals. 2D echocardio, gynaecology, orthopedic, cardiology and general medicine services were provided along with consultation with specialist doctors.

RR Foundation, under the chairmanship of TRS MP G. Ranjith Reddy, was started a couple of years ago. Around 17 health camps have been held by the foundation so far.