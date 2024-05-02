RPF Secunderabad crackdown reveals ₹11.87 lakh worth of illegal ticketing business 

The Secunderabad Division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), under Operation Upalabdh, have registered 30 cases against touts and seized 654 railway journey tickets worth ₹11.87 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a 130% jump in registration of cases compared to the corresponding month of previous year, as per the officials.
“As the demand for railway travel surges during summer season, Operation Upalabdh reinforces a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal business of railway e-tickets, particularly within the Railway network,” said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner RPF Secunderabad Debashmita Banerjee.
The public can report any suspicious activities through the Railway Helpline number 139, she informed.