RPF saved 67 passengers’ lives last year

South Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force personnel not only saved 67 passengers’ lives when they were alighting or getting into running trains showing quick presence of mind, but had also rescued 1,063 children before handing them over to their respective parents or the child desk last year. The RPF also retrieved baggage left by passengers on 1,704 occasions and handed them over to rightful owners and in this regard, the zone has turned to be second best performing one among all other zones in the country, informed senior officials.

About 741 cases were registered for unlawful possession of railway property worth ₹72 lakh and 860 criminals were arrested during the same period. The security personnel had taken up special drives and arrested 418 culprits and collected ₹14,000 as fine from those misusing the coaches exclusively meant for the disabled.

Another special drive to check unauthorised travel in ladies compartments in a single day of December 4, 2019, showed that more than 2,000 males were travelling in these coaches and a penalty of ₹26,000 was realised from them.

A three-day drive to prevent and arrest misuse of railway property between August 9-11 enabled identification of 608 stranded vehicles, of which eight were found to be involved in crimes. All these vehicles were removed from the railway premises.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated the Principal Chief Security Commissioner and the entire RPF personnel for contribution in weeding out unsocial elements, putting check on illegal activities and thereby providing safe and comfortable atmosphere in railway premises to valuable rail users.