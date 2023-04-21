RPF rescues 30 children at Kazipet railway station

April 21, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HANAMKONDA

Around 30 children from Bihar and Jharkhand were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit and ‘Child Line’ volunteers at the Kazipet railway station while they were being shifted to Secunderabad in a train on Wednesday evening.

Acting on specific information, the joint team led by the RPF personnel rescued the children from a Secunderabad-bound train and detained four persons, suspected to be middlemen, accompanying them.

Sources said that the children hailing from Bihar and Jharkhand were being taken to Secunderabad for illegal child labour.

All the rescued children were moved to a government-recognised shelter home run by an NGO in the city for sending them back to their parents safely in compliance with the stipulated norms.

