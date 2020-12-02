‘RPF rescued 2,300 children’

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and other officials at a workshop in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Arrangement

HYDERABAD

02 December 2020 23:47 IST

Trafficking is basket of crime: Mahesh Bhagwat

The SCR’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued around 2,300 children and repatriated them to their native locations. And, it is a priority for the security personnel to protect the children and women in distress along with protecting railway property and providing security to passengers, said Principal Chief Security Commissioner G.M. Easwar Rao on Wednesday.

He was participating in a workshop on “Strengthening of Child Protection Mechanism in Railways” at the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS). It is an initiative by RPF in collaboration with Terre des Hommes – Netherlands, Children of Indian Foundation and CPRL-CESS.

Every RPF personnel should concentrate on identifying and rescuing children and women found in distress, he said, and assured necessary assistance to end child exploitation. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat commended the help of Railways in control of child/human trafficking.

“Trafficking is always considered as the “basket of crime” which is also an organised crime” - hence, he suggested improving knowledge on protecting child in distress found on railway stations.

The RPF should pay special attention on identifying and rescuing the suspected victims and offenders, besides maintaining the confidentiality. Senior railway and police officials were present, a press release said.