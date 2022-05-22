RPF for efforts to curb human trafficking

A coordination meeting was organised by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the railway station here on Sunday to ensure concerted efforts by all the stakeholders to prevent human trafficking.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Secunderabad, S. Sudhakar presided over the meeting. Apart from RPF officials, staff of Government Railway Police (GRP) and other government departments, volunteers of NGOs, including “Child Line 1098” and “Sakhi”, attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various measures for better coordination among all the stakeholders to curb human trafficking. Posters were released on the occasion as part of a public awareness campaign to involve all sections of the society in the mission to curb the menace of human trafficking.

The RPF officials said that around 350 children have been rescued by the Force in coordination with GRP and Railway Child Line in Khammam district since 2019.

The RPF also extended timely help to several women in distress and referred them to the one-stop service centre run by Sakhi for rehabilitation.

RPF Inspector Srinivas Reddy, Sub-Inspector M. Venkat Reddy, and volunteers Madhavi and Venkata Krishna, among others, were present.